Layún revealed that he was medicated at the Tri concentration for an anxiety attack

There is no doubt that the pressure experienced when wearing the Mexican National Team jersey is strong, and this was revealed by Miguel Layún, who revealed that he had to take medication within a concentration due to anxiety.

“I don’t even have a fart to say it, I had an anxiety attack, a panic attack at a national team concentration, I had a terrible time, on a very bad FIFA Date, they had to give me medication for anxiety, I had never had any case of anxiety until this happened to me, I tell the people who have experienced it, it’s one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had,” Layún said on the podcast “Very out of place” with Werevertumorro.

“In that inter I said ‘my health comes first, I want to continue playing soccer, I don’t want to continue suffering from these types of attacks, maybe my time in the National Team is already over, maybe I don’t have to come, I don’t have to find out about staying in the National Team at any cost The ego is very easy to grow, it makes you make wrong decisions, you think you are more than you really are, I just had a panic attack after having my coolest son in the hospital, it coincided that I burst in Selection, at first I was very reluctant to go to Selection, but it was because of that fear of experiencing the sensation and then the ego, it is my dream to be there, but you don’t need it, “he added.

The Águilas del América player announced that, after the party in which he was involved, he had the opportunity to speak with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino to clarify the situation. At the time, the Mexican defender raised his hand to return to wear the national shirt.

“I spoke with Martino, I told him ‘if at any time something happened that caused annoyance, I apologize.’ .

“I am calm with myself, with my person, with my emotions and my situations. I would be happy to return to the National Team, to arrive and contribute what I can, if I have to play, if I have to be on the bench, if it is to continue directing young people to exploit their potential, if it is demanding inside, whatever it is that touches me understanding the roles that exist, I would be happy with life, “he concluded.

