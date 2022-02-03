Lady Gaga and Willem Dafoe sound for sequel to ‘Joker 2’

Through the platform Smash Comics Mexico, the rumors have been resumed that indicate that the filming for the sequel to “Joker”starring Joaquin Phoenix, are confirmed with the intention that the plot reaches the cinema in 2023.

Given the leaks that various insiders like Deuxmoi have made, ensuring that the singer Lady Gaga would be in negotiations to be part of the official cast of “Joker 2”, users on social networks discuss the possibilities of seeing the “Mother Monster” in a new alternate version of “Harley Quinn” or that she could even play the mother of this anti-hero.

Media such as Heroic Hollywood have assured that Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips have had meetings to start filming “Joker 2” after the complications imposed by the pandemic, considering that the new installment – Oscar winner for Phoenix’s performance – would be focused on “Arkham Asylum”. The leaks add that Phillips – director of the “The Hangover” trilogy – has already handed over the first script option to the producer Warner Bros.

Deuxmoi, with more than a million followers on Instagram in his verified account, recently shared an alleged capture of an email detailing that Lady Gaga would be one of the main female characters in “Joker 2” and not Rooney Mara, as had initially been thought of as a new romantic interest for the character of “Arthur Fleck”.

Willem Dafoe, the new candidate

Not only Lady Gaga has come to the fore as a possible heavyweight star to join “Joker 2”, as actor Willem Dafoe recently revealed his interest in also playing the “Joker” a special version in the same universe starring Joaquin Phoenix.

After Dafoe’s return as “The Green Goblin” in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the actor was questioned on his press tour if he would return to new projects for “Spider-Man” now under the umbrella of Marvel in coordination with Sony, to which answered be availablebut also highlighted to the review “GQ” that he would like to explore a character like “Joker” in a facet as an impostor or be integrated into the new saga that Matt Reeves, in “The Batman”, with Robert Pattinson.

Although Lady Gaga has not denied or confirmed that she appears for “Joker”, Willen Dafoe told GQ the idea of ​​being able to be a Fake “Joker” that puts the original in trouble: “There is something interesting about, for example, if there was an impostor of the Joker. So it would be possible to have not a duel of Jokers, but someone claiming to be the Joker who is not the Joker. That opens up the possibility of an interesting story, especially if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ and then had someone imitate or do an imitation of what he did. I’ve fantasized about it.”

Willem Dafoe’s intentions to be “Joker” were also evident on Saturday Night Live, where he was questioned about the expressions that the actor uses to bring his characters to life. a more raw and crazy levelan answer in which he once again commented on the fantasy of being in the shoes of the so-called “Crime Clown”.

“I can’t help but have an expressive face. It’s something I can’t control. In fact, I don’t plan on doing it. I’m not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino. Maybe that’s why people come up to me in the middle of the street and say: ‘Do you know what role you would be perfect for? To play Joker’. It’s always nice to hear you have the face and the type to play a sociopath.”

AF