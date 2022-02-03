La Jornada – ‘Duna’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ nominated for BAFTAs

London. Sci-fi blockbuster dunes (Dune) and Jane Campion’s dark Western The Power Of The Dog (the power of the dog) lead the nominations for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), with Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga among the acting award nominees.

dunesstarring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, received 11 nominations on Thursday, including best picture, cinematography and original music. The Power of the Dogwhich is set in 1920s Montana and stars Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, follows with eight nominations, including best director and best picture.

The semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh Belfastwhich recounts his childhood in Northern Ireland during the violent Northern Irish conflict known in English as The Troubleswas also nominated for best film and five other awards.

Branagh did not make the shortlist for best director, but said Thursday that the nominations were an “incredible tribute to an outstanding part of the world.” he added. “We are proudly and deliciously stunned!”

The other two nominees for best picture are the apocalyptic comedy starring DiCaprio. Don’t Look Up (don’t look up), and the coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza.

DiCaprio and Cumberbatch are among the nominees in the lead actor category, along with Will Smith, who was first nominated for a BAFTA for his role as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in king richard (King Richard: A Winning Family).

Cumberbatch said he was “deeply proud and grateful.”

“The path to playing Phil Burbank took me a long way from anything familiar to me and this recognition for that work feels like coming full circle and coming home,” he said in a statement.

The nominees for best leading actress are Lady Gaga for House of Gucci (The House of Gucci), Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza and Emilia Jones for coda (CODA: Heart signals).

Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond, No Time to Die (no time to die) Y West Side Story (Love without barriers) by Steven Spielberg received five nominations each.

Organizers said the awards are committed to supporting new talent and this year all actors in the supporting actor category are nominated for the first time, including Woody Norman for C’monwho at 11 is the youngest nominee of the year and actress of Puerto Rican origin Ariana DeBose who plays Anita in West Side Story.

“It’s really flattering, I’m honored and just in awe,” DeBose told Associated Press.

Following a trend of recent years, the majority of acting nominations went to non-British artists.

The BAFTAs, which are awarded annually, mark their 75th anniversary this year. The winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.

Last year’s ceremony was held mostly online because of the pandemic, with only the hosts and presenters showing up in person.