Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer’, the tragic fable about Princess Diana, premiered in theaters in Ecuador | Cinema | Entertainment

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, nominated for an Oscar for No (2013), seems fascinated by women held captive in social cages and how they find an escape route. Let’s remember Natalie Portman full of tears and blood as the First Lady in Jackie (2016). Then her sexually charged drama Ema (2019) found a street dancer breaking conventions, polite society, and her choreographer becoming controlling. this time bring spencer, a fiction loaded with a lot of emotion and in which he reveals the suffocating demands to which famous women with designer clothes and luxurious houses are subjected. Before the world they seem to have it all, but the reality is, sometimes, much sadder: their cages are golden, but they are still a cage.

Spencer is a haunting reimagining of a tense Christmas vacation in the life of Princess Diana. Larraín’s vision is full of dream sequences, internal and external pain, dialogues full of metaphors and Kristen Stewart brooding sensationally under various hats and Diana’s trademark short haircut, delivers an Oscar-worthy performance (it will shut the fuck up for some). The film aims to place the audience in her heroine’s state of mind as much as she wants to capture the early ’90s sense of time and that point in the actual relationship when things were beginning to disintegrate.

The film announces to the audience with a phrase: “A fable of a real tragedy”, which will set the tone that what they are about to see is more fiction than reality. Princess Diana (Stewart) arrives late at the start of the Christmas festivities. She gets lost in the area where she grew up as a neighbor of the royal family, a symbol of how she has lost parts of herself over the years trying to live up to the hype. Once on the royal grounds, she is greeted by a stern-faced former military officer, who is the eyes and ears of her family. There is nothing she can do without his knowledge. She is a princess in love on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Insecure and unhappy, she swings hysterically through the haunting corridors of the majestic palace. Suffering from eating disorders, insomnia and delusions, she takes every opportunity to escape hostile stares and cold, condescending words.

When reunited with her sons William and Harry, Diana tries to put on a brave face even though she knows her husband Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) is having an affair. Her anxiety and her depression begin to get the best of her. She begins to see the ghost of Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s ex-wife who was beheaded so her husband could marry her lover, as a harbinger of what will be done to her. Diana finds in Maggie an ally on her personal wardrobe, but even she is pushed away from her just when Diana needs her most. Stolen from her privacy outside her and inside the opulent estate, the walls feel like they are closing in on Diana as she loses her grip on reality.

Kristen Stewart on the set of ‘Spencer’ with director Pablo Larraín. Photo: Frederic Batier (via Hollywood Reporter).

Larraín shows a sullen Diana, a performance that is likely to cause divisions among the defenders of the princess. This vision of the filmmaker is not a direct interpretation of the princess’s discontent with traditions and Christmas pomp. There are sequences with Anne Boleyn that seem pretty dour, but perhaps the audience’s first inkling that this isn’t a typical biopic is during the first dinner, when a disgruntled Diana gets sick from the pearls her husband forces her to wear: a necklace that she knows was also given to her lover, so she breaks the necklace, sending the pearls around her, even in her creamed peas. He then proceeds to eat one of her pearls, painfully breaking them with his teeth before the next shot of her running away from her pain. Now eating the imagined pearls can be interpreted in various ways, but the pain of suffering during a dinner with her cheating husband on the other side of the table affects her physically.

Near the end of the film, a flash back of fashion revisits Diana in the early days of her youth in some of her most famous outfits, including her wedding dress. This sequence occurs after she has been denied return to her childhood home. She goes anyway and looks at the ruins of her lost childhood. It is an intense moment.

Kristen Stewart delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in ‘Spencer.’ Photo: IMDB.

The production design for the royal vacation home is the closest interpretation of Larraín’s idea of ​​a gilded cage. It is very detailed and full of grandeur. However, when Diana and her children complain that it is cold, no one dares to turn up the heat to meet her request. It’s just another metaphor in this old-fashioned fairy tale inspired by people’s fascination with a woman who never had much time in her life to enjoy her days outside her gilded cage.