Kris Jenner considers helping her ex-partner, Caitlyn Jenner, in a new project

The ex-partner formed by the mom manager of the Kardashian sisters, Kris Jenner (64), and the former athlete who experienced a gender change in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner (71), seems to be fixing the discord of recent years after their breakup and subsequent confusion by becoming the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner in a transgender activist. In a new chapter of the last season of Keeping up with the KardashiansKris discussed with two of his daughters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, the possibility of getting back in touch with his ex to help him in his new professional role as youtuber.

“I got a call from Caitlyn’s friend, Sophia Hutchins, and she said that she was a little worried about Caitlyn because she was looking for something else to do with her career,” Kris Jenner explained to her daughters. Kim explained to the cameras that “Sophia is a good friend of Caitlyn and lives with her, and you know, I’m not surprised that Sophia called my mother for advice because she was Caitlyn’s manager for 20-odd years. But I’m surprised my mom is bringing it up because you know she and Caitlyn have had a rocky relationship over the last few years. I think my mom is still super traumatized, but I will support her if she is what she wants.”

Caitlyn is considering running for Governor of the State of California







In this new career that Caitlyn Jenner is looking for, she could relate to the recent news of her alleged political career. As she reported New York Times last week, the former Olympic champion turned TV star is considering a Republican run for governor of the State of California. And for this, apart from having the help of some of former President Donald Trump’s former advisers, she could already be receiving the help of her ex-wife to prepare her campaign.

Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015, two years after she and Kris announced their split. The former couple went through a period of estrangement in 2017, after Caitlyn’s memoirs were published, The Secrets of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn claimed that Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she had been claiming, and after that both Kris and her daughters have been honest about the fact that those claims created a deep gap. family.

Caitly was born in New York under the name of Bruce Jenner in 1949. As a decathlon athlete, she won two gold medals; an Olympic in Mexico City, in 1975; and another at the Pan American Games in Montreal, in 1976. After this feat he decided to leave athletics and dedicate himself to television where he acquired much more fame as a sports commentator.

In the early 90s he met Kris Jenner, then widow of Robert Kardashian and mother of the clan that stars in the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. He participated in many seasons of the program until his transformation into a woman affected the family relationship. Bruce’s metamorphosis into Caitlyn was slow and gradual but he quickly became the most influential trans person in the world.





After having separated from three wives, Caitlyn said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she did not see herself sharing her life with a woman, but later she met Sophia Hutchins, a 24-year-old transgender woman with whom Caitlyn maintains a relationship more or less. stable since 2018. Last March they shared a video together in the kitchen in which they prepared treats and cocktails to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.