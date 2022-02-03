Kourtney Kardashian wears 3 perfect manicures for Valentine’s Day

How to paint your nails well so that they last longer: the definitive step by step.

February is the month of love and Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most appropriate people to talk about this topic. In recent months we have seen her super in love on social networks with her partner Travis Barker, with whom there are already wedding plans. The truth is that this couple has gradually earned our affection, with their first red carpet, their first wedding, gifts, love notes and romantic dates. All this means that we are not surprised to see that the ‘celeb’ wants to enjoy the month of love in style, and he has shown it in his last publication via Instagram.

Valentine’s Day is approaching and we want to prepare you in every way so that you can enjoy Valentine’s Day to the fullest. We have already shown you many ideal manicures to celebrate this special day. With waves and hearts, with colored hearts, with pearls and even the ‘pink ombré’. It is clear that a special date deserves that you decorate your nails for the occasion, and what less if it is a romantic one. For this reason, we show you the manicures that appear in Kourtney Kardashian’s latest publication where she has shown us all kinds of scenarios, clothes, bags, flowers and ideal manicures to celebrate the fact of being in love during this month. Here you have it!

The first manicure that appears is simple, although the shape of the nail makes it win and is more striking. It’s about a bright red, the color of love. She shows it to us by grabbing her boyfriend Travis’s lip (heh heh). The second is a French one with the stripe in the same red color, which looks great and with a lot of glitter while holding a bag of the same color. We love!

Lastly, it is a heart shaped french, of which we had already told you and we knew that it would cause a sensation. And so it is, with the hearts also in red, Kourtney has wanted to bet everything on this color and the truth is that it looks really good. Are you going to copy any? If you’re interested, we leave you a bright red nail polish so you can let your imagination run wild and show off your nails on your Valentine’s date.

