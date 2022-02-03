Knives Out 2 takes the spotlight in Netflix’s 2022 premiere trailer

The streaming platform announces its list of productions for this year

Netflix presented on Thursday morning a trailer of more than 2 minutes announcing its productions that will begin to premiere the rest of the year.

Movie stars such as Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Jonah Hill, Mark Wahlberg, among others, participate in the various films that will premiere this year on the Streaming platform, although the one that caused the most stir on social networks is Knives Out 2having the first look at the second episode of the detective saga Benoît Blancplayed by Daniel Craig, in what appears to be a mystery on board a ship.

“Today is movie night. Here, there is a big and huge world. We can go places where your dreams can’t even imagine, or see things that will give nightmares to your nightmares. Here you can escape. Here, the mystery ignites extraordinary adventures. Here, you never know where the road will take you. Here, the party never ends. Here, you can make incredible discoveries or feel like a child again. Here, there is a big and huge world. And every night, it’s movie night.” They were mentioning the actors in various parts of the short, with the names and brief scenes of the productions.

Newyear. New movies. We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming in 2022. Get ready for one heck of a year of Netflix movies. pic.twitter.com/rvpIRwgpca ? NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022

13: The Musical

2nd Century Girl

The Adam Project – March 11

Against The Ice – March 2

All Quiet on the Western Front

Along for the Ride

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Athena

Beauty

Bigbug

Black Crab – March 18

Blonde

Brazen

Bubble – April 28

Bubble

Sump

Choose or Die – April 15

Day Shift

Don’t Blame Karma!

drift home

end of the road

Enola Holmes 2

Falling for Christmas

The Good Nurse

The Gray Man

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

home-team

hustle

The Inheritance

Interceptor

Ivy & Bean

A Jazzman’s Blues

Jung_E

Khufiya

Knives Out 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love and Leashes – February 11

Love in the Villa

Luckyest Girl Alive

Matilda

me time

metal lords

Monica, O My Darling

Monkey Man

The Mother

The Mothership

Mr Harrigan’s Phone

Munich – The Edge of War

My Father’s Dragon

The Noel Diary

Operation Mincemeat – May 11

The Pale Blue Eye

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

qula

Rescued by Ruby – March 17

The Royal Treatment

Rustin

The School for Good and Evil

The Sea Beast

Senior Year – May 13

Seoul Vibe

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

shirley

slumberland

Spaceman

spider-head

The Swimmers

The Takedown

Tall Girl 2 – February 11

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18

They Cloned Tyrone

Through my Window – February 4

Troll

Tyler Perry’s Meadea Homecoming – February 25

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

We Have a Ghost

The Weekend Away – March 3

Wendell & Wild

White Moses

Windfall – March 18

The Wonder

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

You People