Knives Out 2 takes the spotlight in Netflix’s 2022 premiere trailer
Film and TV The streaming platform announces its list of productions for this year
Netflix presented on Thursday morning a trailer of more than 2 minutes announcing its productions that will begin to premiere the rest of the year.
Movie stars such as Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Jonah Hill, Mark Wahlberg, among others, participate in the various films that will premiere this year on the Streaming platform, although the one that caused the most stir on social networks is Knives Out 2having the first look at the second episode of the detective saga Benoît Blancplayed by Daniel Craig, in what appears to be a mystery on board a ship.
“Today is movie night. Here, there is a big and huge world. We can go places where your dreams can’t even imagine, or see things that will give nightmares to your nightmares. Here you can escape. Here, the mystery ignites extraordinary adventures. Here, you never know where the road will take you. Here, the party never ends. Here, you can make incredible discoveries or feel like a child again. Here, there is a big and huge world. And every night, it’s movie night.” They were mentioning the actors in various parts of the short, with the names and brief scenes of the productions.
Newyear. New movies.
We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming in 2022. Get ready for one heck of a year of Netflix movies. pic.twitter.com/rvpIRwgpca
? NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022
13: The Musical
2nd Century Girl
The Adam Project – March 11
Against The Ice – March 2
All Quiet on the Western Front
Along for the Ride
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Athena
Beauty
Bigbug
Black Crab – March 18
Blonde
Brazen
Bubble – April 28
Bubble
Sump
Choose or Die – April 15
Day Shift
Don’t Blame Karma!
drift home
end of the road
Enola Holmes 2
Falling for Christmas
The Good Nurse
The Gray Man
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
home-team
hustle
The Inheritance
Interceptor
Ivy & Bean
A Jazzman’s Blues
Jung_E
Khufiya
Knives Out 2
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love and Leashes – February 11
Love in the Villa
Luckyest Girl Alive
Matilda
me time
metal lords
Monica, O My Darling
Monkey Man
The Mother
The Mothership
Mr Harrigan’s Phone
Munich – The Edge of War
My Father’s Dragon
The Noel Diary
Operation Mincemeat – May 11
The Pale Blue Eye
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
qula
Rescued by Ruby – March 17
The Royal Treatment
Rustin
The School for Good and Evil
The Sea Beast
Senior Year – May 13
Seoul Vibe
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
shirley
slumberland
Spaceman
spider-head
The Swimmers
The Takedown
Tall Girl 2 – February 11
Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18
They Cloned Tyrone
Through my Window – February 4
Troll
Tyler Perry’s Meadea Homecoming – February 25
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
We Have a Ghost
The Weekend Away – March 3
Wendell & Wild
White Moses
Windfall – March 18
The Wonder
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
You People