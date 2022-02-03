Kim Kardashian’s sister opens up about her anxiety

Kendall Jenner is one of the most popular models of recent years. However, fame and luxury have not prevented this 25-year-old from hiding a much tougher story under her skin than it seems. And it is that from a very young age she suffers from severe episodes of anxiety.

“I remember that I was very small, I was 8, 9 or 10 years old and I was short of breath,” he recalled for fashion Kim Kardashian’s sister. “I know that I have a very privileged life, I have many blessings, but I still have a brain that is sometimes not happy, it does not always connect me, I am still a human being”, he stressed.

Kendall Jenner beauty routine EDITORIAL / Other Sources

And it is that, as he has narrated, anxiety is not the only thing he suffers. She is also very hypochondriac. “There have been times when I’ve run to the hospital because I think my heart is failing, I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me,” she explained, noting that at those times “I feel like I’m dying.”

This reaction causes “fear” to Kendall Jenner, like the one derived from the pandemic. The reason for this statement is that before she needed to be alone to feel accompanied throughout the day and now the situation has worsened. So much so that when he hangs out with a group of friends he feels worse.

Kendall Jenner. SARAH, GICA

Some harsh statements that return to the media trail to precisely reinforce the visibility of anxiety in society in the voice of one of the best known faces worldwide.

It is not the first time he narrates it. A year ago he revealed the severe attacks he suffered and how until his twenties he did not really realize what was happening to him. A life of chiaroscuro without any taboos.