Kim Kardashian wore a look designed by Kanye West to the Met Gala 2021

Kim Kardashian takes fashion seriously at the Met Gala. The socialite, businesswoman and model has always gone to extraordinary lengths with her choices, ever since she first stepped onto the red carpet at the Met Gala in the now-iconic maternity dress from Givenchy in floral print in 2013. Considering that, and her latest wet-look raindrop dress from Thierry Mugler in 2019, the bar has been set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called any designer in the world, but she chose the one she was close to home: her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian in a two-piece set by Balenciaga at the MET Gala 2021. GettyImages.

A committed multitasker, West is promoting his Donda album and putting together a streetwear collection for The Gap. Still, he found time to collaborate with Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia on a special look for Kim Kardashian. The secret project is one of many West has undertaken with Gvasalia of late. His creative alliance has led to viral moments like him and Kardashian reenacting their vows on stage at Donda’s party in Chicago this August.

During their romantic relationship, West was not shy about sharing his thoughts on Kardashian’s wardrobe; a full episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is dedicated to the wardrobe makeover that he and his stylist gave him. Now that they’re friendly ex-husbands, West still gives his opinion. the look for this edition of the Met Gala created for her reflects her love of minimalism, the innate glamor of Gvasalia and Kardashian. The black dress with matching mask and train was unlike anything Kardashian — or anyone else — had ever worn to the MET before.