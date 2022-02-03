Kim Kardashian. Why did she become famous? This is how he created his millionaire empire

kim kardashian and his clan of sisters In just a decade they became indisputable referents of pop culture; His domain extends from the entertainment industry until the fashion and the sale of beauty products. They are the queens of Instagram, experts in image management, which made them the most influential personalities in the world, but Every millionaire empire has a story behind it.

Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and kris control part of the business from their areas of opportunity, but without a doubt Kimberly Claus (aka Kim) is the queen bee of las Kardashian-Jenner, a family that found in the digital age a highly profitable company without limits: the social networks.

Kim herself already confessed to the presenter David Lettterman, U.A single post on Instagram makes him more money than a full season of his reality show. Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Does she make more money than her ex-husband rapper Kanye West? She assures that it is “a tie”.

The Kardashians and OJ Simpson

The daughter of Robert Kardashian, who was one of the lawyers and best friends of OJ Simpson, had his first encounter with the media as they focused their attention on the former football player’s case. That would be the beginning of his path to stardom.

In his adolescence he worked in the office of his father’s record company, already then demonstrated his vision and ability for businesss, because with the aim of earning money He decided to sell the clothes he didn’t use on Ebay.

His relationship with Paris Hilton

Before earning the title of billionaire socialite, she took her first steps alongside -or rather behind- from paris hilton, who in the early 2000s was the fashionable celebrity. Kim was his stylist and assistanteven one of his best friends. They posed together on red carpets and attended exclusive events in The Angels.

In fact, Kim made a few appearances on the reality show Hilton and Nicole Richie (The Simple Life). It was then that his name began to sound in the tabloids of the pink press, magazines and entertainment programs.

the controversial video

His first scandal came with the publication in 2006 of an intimate video that she and her then-boyfriend recorded three years before, the artist Ray J. Rumors pointed to Chris Jenner -Kim’s mother- as the culprit of its dissemination and of having reached an agreement with an adult content producer, accusations that the matriarch of the Kardashian clan has always denied.

What is a fact was the increase in its popularity and, with it, the ideal scenario for the launch of his own reality show. Kris knew Kim’s success was imminent and struck a deal with E! to produce Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which would be the consolidation of the dynasty of these six celebrities.

amt