Kim Kardashian wears a bikini that will always be in trend

It is no secret to anyone that kim kardashian She has an enviable figure and everything she wears looks great on her. But, beyond how she looks, this businesswoman has managed to earn the title of fashion icon for his style, as recognized at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, for the attitude with which he wears clothes, the selection of each piece and their combinations, among other aspects.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

This time he surprised his followers on Instagram, which are not few (we are talking about more than 280 million), with three poses where he wears a mini white bikini timeless that will always be trend and that, for our good news, it favors several types of body. Also, a few days ago he used a similar one from a mexican brandwhich confirms that the classic modelss will be among the favorites this year.

Kim Kardashian’s bikini

kim kardashian He is enjoying a few days off in the Bahamas and this has sparked a series of rumors among his followers indicating that he is in the company of Pete Davidson, with whom many believe he could have a romantic relationship, which they have not confirmed until now.

Under a sky and a spectacular light, kim strikes poses in gentle waves and on the sand with a swimsuit two pieces in broken white. The bikini top It has a triangle shape and can be fastened around the neck with two thin straps. The lower part is closed with ties at the sides, which Kim raises towards the waist.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

This model of Swimwear It is timeless and looks great on body types that some stylists identify as hourglass type, this means that they have bust and hips with volume, and a defined waist.

The shape that emerges after tying the straps around the neck is called a halter neckline and it also flatters women who have shoulders that are wider than their hips. In that case, to add volume to the hips and create balance, you can choose wider or larger ties at the bottom. What we must all take care of is that the top cover the base of our bust and, if it is large, choose the top with very good support.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Let’s talk about color, because we love it. kim kardashian He is a lover of neutral tones, black, white, grey, brown, which can be combined with EVERYTHING. The White Specifically, it is one of the most elegant, but if we look closely, he did not choose a pure white, but an off-white, much better when putting our swimsuit in contact with the sand.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

In a Mexican brand bikini

In the first days of January, kim published an image where a classic bikini similar with thicker ties, also in a neutral tone, but a little darker. Something that excites us is knowing that the suit was created by a mexican brand: Skyler Swimwear. Her name can be seen delicately embossed on the edge of the top.

The model is called Bikini VII, in a “Cacao” tone. One of the characteristics that exalt in Skyler, as stated on their website, is the production of the colors of their pieces. About cocoa they say it is “a deep, rich shade of warm brown hues that shimmer in the sun… Pronounced kuh kau, like chocolate, every angle under the sun brings out the beauty of this blend.”



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

In general, this color, or similar, is ideal for those women who achieve a tan that is more golden than reddish. Another trick that can help you make sure that it is a color that can suit you very well is if you feel that gold looks better on you than silver.

The advantage of having classic bikini and timeless is that you can use them many times, so it is also recommended that you buy them of good quality. When they are unicolored, they can be perfect allies to combine and exchange with pieces from other swimsuits.

