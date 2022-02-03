Kim Kardashian shows what her hair looks like when she just got up

We have seen the mane of kim kardashian in all possible states: fiery red, with bangs, with the trendy braids in summer, and even with the definitive ’90s look’. But since we had not seen the businesswoman, until now, it is literally just woken up. No trap or cardboard. With messy hair and after the course of the night. She has now shared a snapshot on social networks where she appears natural, yawning and still posing in bed. Not just any bed, but the one on her private plane, which is no small thing.

Along with her are her friends and ‘influencers’ Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, famous on the internet precisely because they belong to her closest circle, who attended what appears to be a pajama party in the clouds. The three of them are dressed in pink and comfortable clothes —of course from SKIMS—, ready to go to sleep after the laughs. It is in the last snapshot of the gallery where we can see what Kardashian’s hair looks like when it comes out of the envelope.

What is the trick of his hair?

The jet-black maxi-length is fabulous, making it clear that the Kardashian’s hair, at the worst of times, is much better than any mortal’s. Perhaps the perfect texture of her mane is due to this shower treatment that we have known for a long time that she uses.

By the way, although her hair does not seem to be tangled, what is is her personal life, which has recently become one of the most recurring topics due to her relationship with Pete Davidson. An affair that, surprisingly, has aroused the anger of her ex-husband, Kanye West, who does not stop talking about it. To the point of having even dedicated a song with offensive lyrics to her ex-wife’s current boyfriend. A soap opera that does not stop at the moment.

