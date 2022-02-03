Kim Kardashian Reveals She ‘Took’ Joke About Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson From SNL Monologue

Kim Kardashian revealed that she “took” a joke about her sister Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson from her monologue on Saturday night Live.

the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashianswho was praised for the opening monologue he delivered while introducing SNL in October, he talked about the joke that didn’t make it to the final version during an interview with i-D for its winter edition.

According to Kardashian, who jumped at the opportunity to host SNL to make jokes at the expense of her relatives, her ex-husband Kanye West and OJ Simpson, her famous family was happy that she used it as inspiration.

“Everyone in the family said, ‘You can do whatever you want.’ Everyone was very calm and willing to do what they wanted, ”he recalled about the support of his family.

However, she did notice that she had a “pretty funny joke” about her sister and her sister’s ex, who had a tumultuous, on-again, off-again relationship, which she ultimately decided to cut out of the monologue.

“Although I did come up with a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I pulled, maybe I could have gone further,” she continued. “But everyone said, ‘Use me. Do what you want. This is your moment. They were ready. That was great”.

The Skims founder’s admission comes after it was reported that Thompson, who shares custody of her three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, had a third child with another woman while they were still a couple.

A woman named Maralee Nichols is reportedly suing the NBA player for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, according to the magazine. People.

While Kardashian decided not to include the joke about her sister, who also made a cameo appearance in the episode of SNLdid notice that it is common for family members to make fun of each other in their daily lives.

“I think people might not understand that we totally agree with the joke,” he told the outlet. “We always have been. That’s how it is. I especially don’t give a *** what anyone says and thinks. And so I said, “Listen, if I’m going to do it, I want you to know that we’re in this. This is what we talk about when we are at home.”

“We have a sense of humor. We tease each other like a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to that.”

According to Kardashian, SNL It also presented her with the “opportunity” to show her fans and the world a part of her personality that only those close to her know.

“It was my opportunity. I wanted to show people that this is fun and that it’s also a big side of my personality,” she assured, adding, “And it was fun.”