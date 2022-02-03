Kim Kardashian makes a donation to mother affected by Covid-19

Kim Kardashian donated $3,000 to a mother of four who was asking for donations to keep her family from losing their home, according to the New York Post.

Angelia Cantrell, a mother of triplets and a daughter, shared on her GoFundMe page that her husband died of Covid-19 and she lost her job as a result of the pandemic layoffs.

“Throughout this time, our bills have sadly fallen behind, after we were only able to make the minimum payments,” Cantrell posted on the campaign page.

The donation list revealed that Kim Kardashian West gave Cantrell $3,000, and multiple sources confirm to Page Six that the donation was indeed made by the KKW Beauty founder.

Sources also said the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t want to post her name on the page.

“Kim made a donation. She intended to do it anonymously and she gave the full amount her mother was asking for when she posted it, which was three thousand dollars,” a source shared with Page Six.

Representatives for the 40-year-old Kardashian did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cantrell also noted on his page that he needed to “raise” his goal after Kim completed it, “so I can catch up on utility bills and our other bills that are extremely behind.”

In March 2020, Kim’s SKIMS announced that it would donate $1 million to families affected by Covid-19 to help mothers and children in need. In December of that same year, Kim said that she would donate between 500 and 1,000 dollars to several lucky ones.

“Hey guys! It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Kardashian, 40, tweeted in a statement at the time.

“I know that 2020 has been really difficult and people are struggling, worried about how they are going to pay rent, put food on the table or a present under the tree for their children.