Kim Kardashian joins the short and natural nails

When Kim Kardashian opts for a hitherto unusual aesthetic, the alerts beauty they shoot up And it is that since the celebrities he will achieve popularity few times he leaves to chance any minute detail of his personal image. Kim Kardashian is a trendsetter and if she bets on a certain aesthetic, it is a guarantee that sooner rather than later we will see her in every corner of the street style and of social networks. And we are talking about the person responsible for the contouring reached its highest levels of popularity, back in 2010.

The trend that he seems to be supporting now by joining it is somewhat surprising, since it is not very much in line with his style, but this does nothing more than confirm that he is going strong. This week Kim has shared some videos in which she is seen playing with plasticine, surely sharing some leisure time with her little ones, and her followers have not overlooked that her nails look uncommon for her.

‘Story’ shared by Kim Kardashian Instagram

The celebrities has changed her usual long decorated nails, for a simple manicure of fairly short nails, square in a natural cream tone. And it is that a few weeks ago we were already realizing that the end of baroque nails could be near. Others celebrities and influencers like María Pedraza or Chiara Ferragni had already worn their natural manicures, adding to the trend of clean slatebut the fact that Kim Kardashian joins us gives us the definitive confirmation of the arrival of the trend.

Natural nails also on the catwalk

The origin of this radical change may be on the catwalk. In many of the proposals seen in the New York Fashion Week, in its spring-summer 2022 edition, the models paraded with this type of manicure. There were many designers who opted for natural manicures on this catwalk, among them, Ulla Johnsonwho bet on some nails covered only by glitter to highlight the dramatic rings worn by the models.

Detail of the manicure at the Ulla Johnson show, spring-summer 2022. <

Jason Wumeanwhile, along the lines of the natural makeup that she used for her face, also moves along the lines of beige shades and creams for manicures and in some of the looks a slight iridescent shine is chosen. As for the shape, the natural structure is respected and it is defined with straight lines. Along the same lines, the make-ups of Tory Burch: natural faces with almost no color that are slightly contoured, applying the same technique on the eyes to add depth. This carries over to manicures, with a translucent cream color. Unlike the two previous firms, this designer opts for an almond shape for the nail.

Detail of the manicure from the Tory Burch show, spring-summer 2022. Courtesy of Press Office

In this edition of the catwalk, enamels from the firms Deborah Lippmann and Tenovertenso if you want to follow the trend in the most orthodox way, you can opt for the shades Finesse -a very pale pink- or Cream Nude -a dark beige- of the first brand, and the color Fulton – a neutral beige- or the houston -a naked orange- from the second mentioned brand.

