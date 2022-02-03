Kim Kardashian goes on a date with Kanye West giving a radical twist to her new style

Kim Kardashian’s new style has grabbed dozens of headlines in the main fashion headlines this September. The businesswoman’s obsession with bondage aesthetics has not left anyone indifferent. Days before the celebration of the Met gala, the law student was seen on the streets of New York with “total looks” black from head to toe and with a balaclava that completely covered her face.

Kardashian confirmed her weakness for this style at the most important gala in the fashion industry with an impressive design signed by Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga. An ‘outfit’ that many understood as a criticism related to overexposure on social networks and the lack of privacy.

Kim Kardashian in her Balenciaga outfit at the Met Gala JUSTIN LANE / EFE

After several weeks playing with this look with which it was impossible to go unnoticed, now Kim has turned 180 degrees on her controversial style. The businesswoman has been seen with her ex-husband Kanye West at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, where she has returned to focus all eyes on her with her styling.

On this occasion, the queen of ‘contouring’ has already revealed part of her face, although she is still wearing sunglasses for a date night. As for her look, she has left aside the black that has accompanied her in these weeks and has opted for one of the fashionable colors of this fall: purple.





Kardashian has worn a ‘total look’ consisting of a tight sweater with gathers and tight pants that has been completed with boots and gloves of the same tone. A look that Kim finishes off with a maxi brown fur coat and an XL braid, her favorite fall hairstyle.

