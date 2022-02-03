Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were caught at a second dinner: is a new romance coming?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were caught at a second dinner (Photo: Reuters)

Some meetings between kim kardashian Y Peter Davidson they could suggest that a new relationship is on the way in the American entertainment scene.

The socialite and the comedian joined a group of friends for dinner at zero-bond In New York. The couple arrived separately, Pete first and then Kim, who wore Balenciaga sunglasses and a black dress.

And it is that, Kim and Pete had already been surprised eating at Campania on Staten Island Tuesday nightafter they were escorted out a back entrance and treated to a very private meal.

Although it might seem like a casual dinner between friends, it is obvious that they have met three times in less than a week.

Kim was honored Monday at the Wall Street Journal Innovators Awards 2021 for her SKIMS line (Photo: Twitter@KrisJenner)

And it is that, the businesswoman and model traveled to New York because it was honored on monday at the 2021 Wall Street Journal Innovators Awards for its SKIMS line. At the event, Kim dazzled with a fitted chocolate leather dressto which she added opera gloves, thigh-high snakeskin boots, and finished with a ponytail.

His new collection grew out of a partnership with Fendi’s artistic director, kim jones, which was unveiled on Instagram last week. Thus, the underwear empire of the socialite is consolidated, because with this alliance, dIt shows taking firm steps in the world of fashion.

In addition, the second of the Kardashian sisters added the designer Kate Moss to his project as the star of his new campaign for the firm SKIMS, last summer.

Kim and Pete together on a double date

Celebrities appeared on a roller coaster holding hands (Photo: People)

Dressed in baggy pants by Supreme X The North Face and a pair of sneakers from her ex-husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line, Kim Kardashian was caught with Davidson in what would seem like a kind of double date with her sister Kourtney and her new fiancé Travis Barker over Halloween weekend.

In some photographs published exclusively by the magazine Peoplecelebrities appear on a roller coaster holding hands.

The 41-year-old woman is still finalizing her divorce from West, whom she has been married to for six years. Despite going their separate ways, they have remained close as they focus on co-parenting their children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

On the other hand, the comedian recently ended his relationship with the protagonist of the series of The Bridgertons, Phoebe Dynevor.

Kardashian shared an on-screen kiss with Davidson in an SNL skit (Photo: SNL screenshot)

About a month ago, the successful businesswoman appreciated in Saturday night Livethe program where the 27-year-old actor participates. Kardashian shared A kiss on screen with Davidson in an SNL skit, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin.

To better locate the personal relationships between celebrities, it is important to mention that the protagonist of The King of Staten Island he is a good friend of Machine Gun Kelly, with whom he is filming Good Morning with a Ua rapper who dates Meghan Fox and who is, in turn, very good friend of Travis Barker, the fiancé of Kourtney Kardashian.

Until now, none of them have given details about the type of relationship between Kim and Pete, however, Time will tell if it’s just friendship.

