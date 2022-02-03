Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating… but they’re slowing down

Kanye West still refers to Kim Kardashian as his wife 0:44

(CNN) — There is a slow burn going on between Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson.

The two have been seen together in public on several occasions in recent weeks, holding hands and visiting Disneyland over Halloween weekend, sparking speculation that their friendship had turned romantic.

“They’re just getting to know each other, not seriously,” a source close to Kardashian told CNN. “This is the first time I’ve seen someone [desde que solicitó el divorcio]so he’s taking it slower.”

Pete Davidson, 28, resides in New York where he films “Saturday Night Live” and Kim Kardashian, 41, lives in Los Angeles with their children

“They live on different coasts and they are both very busy,” the source added. “It’s harder to get into something serious right now.”

The reality star turned business mogul celebrated Davidson’s birthday last week, with Kris Jenner also in attendance.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last February. The filing cited irreconcilable differences and Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the couple’s four children.

Meanwhile, some of Kardashian’s friends seem excited about the prospect of their new romance. Chrissy Teigen recently said that while she wasn’t sure if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were more than friends, “Who doesn’t want to be in love with a funny guy”?