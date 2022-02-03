Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson is criticized by netizens in his latest publication eint | INSTAGRAM | shows

They don’t forgive him! After what tristan thompson admitted that I had a child outside of the relationship I had with Khloe Kardashian and apologize to her, the basketball player was going unnoticed on social networks. However, he barely uploaded a photo of his current state, netizens left harsh comments about him.

The athlete was encouraged to share a photo of him on his social networks. “Workout time,” he captioned the photo. It is worth mentioning that the NBA player was not shown on networks since he published the public apology to the businesswoman, after paternity was made official.

The athlete was not well received on social networks. Photo: Instagram Tristan Thomson

What did Instagram users say?

Although the photo was uploaded on Instagram, Reddit users were the hardest with the Sacramento Kings member. A netizen showed his honest displeasure with the photo and assured that the athlete has no shame after cheating on his partner.

Netizen comments on Tristan Thompson’s latest post. Photo: Reddit

Also, another public account that Thompson was shown as if the sad breakup with Khloé, and separation from the mother of her daughter, did not generate shame.

Netizen comments on Tristan Thompson’s latest post. Photo: Reddit

One user even wrote: “Tristan ‘shameless’ Thompson”, emphasizing the basketball player’s attitude of uploading content to Instagram as if he were not going through a difficult family time.

Netizen comments on Tristan Thompson’s latest post. Photo: Reddit

Between comments full of insults, and even curses, a netizen was precise in pointing out what bothered him most about Tristan’s photo. “It’s so awkward to see him after the sh*t he put different women through. This man has the audacity to believe that some quality of his is going to make up for what he did,” she wrote.

Netizen comments on Tristan Thompson’s latest post. Photo: Reddit

What is the reason for this reaction from users?

Recall that, through a statement on his Instagram account, Trsitan Thompson admitted that a DNA test was carried out and found that he is the father of the son of the model Maralee Nichols.

When he found out, he published a series of images with text and a black background, in which he apologized for his actions and hoped for Khloé Kardashian’s forgiveness.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably,” she wrote.

Tristan Thompson acknowledges his paternity after DNA test results. Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

He continued with a direct message to the businesswoman and mother of her youngest daughter: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” was Thompson’s public response on social media after the news went viral.