Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ash Blonde Balayage Bob Haircut You Must Wear at 30

At Panorama we know that the ‘K clan’ is always in fashion and one of our spoiled references is Khloé Kardashian, because for some time the famous has surprised us with her multifaceted hair, so we are inspired by her look to wear it this season .

Do you want a refresh for your image? This ash blonde dye is perfect for you, because in addition to combining very well with darker hair, it will also give light to your face and a lot of structure to your jaw. You will be surprised how flattering this proposal is!

Khloé Kardashian Wears Bob Haircut and Ash Blonde Balayage

Through social networks, the businesswoman has shared her radical and sporadic changes in her hair, however, one of our favorites is the balayage bob that she wore some time ago. In the photograph it is seen with a straight cut, at the height of the jaw (‘clavicut’ style) and an ash blonde gradient that proves how good this color looks on tanned skin.

This idea, in addition to slimming your face, hiding the double chin and framing your face, also gives you a youthful, fun vibe. One of the best looks we’ve seen her in!

Photo: Pinterest

How is the Bob balayage haircut?

This combo has been the favorite of some celebs for a few months now, as it fuses two of the most popular hair trends; the Bob haircut and the balayage highlights. This look has conquered all the movement and dimension that it gives to the hair, in addition to the fact that it looks great with all faces or hair tones.

So now you know, give your hair a new style with this idea that will steal your heart. You, would you try the Khloé Kardashian-style balayage bob?