Khloé Kardashian shares the before and after of her back after 3 months of training

Khloe Kardashian He showed off the before and after of his back and his fans couldn’t be more impressed with the change.

After three months of hard training, the member of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan can boast of having significantly toned up a complicated area such as her back and arms, but of course, if you put all the effort, dedication and desire into it as Khloé did the results come by themselves.

Through Instagram, the 37-year-old socialite shared before and after photos to show her physical transformation in this specific area. The difference between the images: three months, but the change jumps to life. Her arms and back are much more defined and muscular than in September of last year and to achieve this she has had the help of trainer Joël Bouraïma.

Reactions to this transformation were not long in coming, with many of her friends and followers congratulating her on her progress in the gym.

But the results of the intensity of her morning workouts are not only reflected in her back, this week True’s mom posted an image modeling jeans. She did it without a shirt and revealing her abdomen, which looks much more defined.

