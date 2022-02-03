Khloé Kardashian reveals that she has Covid-19 and her daughter True too

“I wanted to let you know that True and I tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry. Fortunately, I’ve been vaccinated so everything will be fine.” kardashian in his account of the blue bird and replied it in his instagram stories.

The sister of kim37, is in isolation next to his daughter True, three years, this until they recover their health and give a negative test: “We will be here in quarantine and following the rules”; besides that he did to his followers a heartfelt request: “Everyone stay safe”.

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. — Khloé (@khloekardashian)

October 29, 2021

khloe did not reveal how she and True they were infected, but it does show a very positive attitude towards the disease. Unfortunately this is not the first time kardashian fight against the coronavirus, he had already been infected in March of last year, as he discussed in an interview with Ellen Degeneres.

At that time the situation was very difficult because he had to separate from his daughter True to avoid any risk of possible contagion. So that the girl did not want to be with her, he pretended that she was leaving the house, although in reality she was locked up; “I was quarantined in my room for 16 days.”