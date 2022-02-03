Khloe Kardashian responds to comments accusing her of hiding her hands

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian social media post if there weren’t fans who had something to say about her looks in the comments.

Last Thursday, Khloe Kardashian posted several photos on Instagram while posing in a car, with the caption, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.” The social media post comes days after Tristan Thompson was seen next to a woman in a TikTok video. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old NBA player confirmed that a paternity test revealed that he had a baby with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

The internet had a lot to say about Kardashian’s post, especially how her hands looked pale compared to the rest of her face. “Khloe Kardashian’s hands look like the hands of what I imagine lives under my bed and grabs my ankles while I sleep,” one person tweeted. “The difference in color between her face and her hands… I’m crying,” said another Twitter user.

Kardashian ignored the trolling and posted another photo on Instagram, this time modeling a pair of jeans from her Good American brand. However, in this picture, Khloe’s hands seemed to be hidden behind her face, and many believed she was hiding them on purpose. “She really hid her hands,” one user commented. “Oh god she is hiding her hands,” another commented.

This is not the first time that the star’s hands Keeping Up With The Kardashians They have been a topic of conversation. On January 14, she shared several photos of herself posing in a beige bodycon dress and knee-high boots. Fans were quick to point out that Kardashian’s hand appears much larger in the first photo compared to the other shots.

Unusually, Kardashian responded in the comments section. “Hahaha, never. My hands are beautiful baby,” she wrote. The comment racked up thousands of likes and fans rooted for Khloe. “Everything about you is beautiful, honey,” said one user. “Everything, completely!”