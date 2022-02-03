Khloé Kardashian and the high bun that achieves a ‘lifting’ effect

The hairstyles with braids that are worn

The trick to make your fine hair have more volume

If there is consensus on something this 2022, it is that the hairstyles regain their prominence in favor of the most beautiful styles, but also easier to get In general terms, and to be sure that it is as trendy as it is simple, you have to look back, to late 90s and early 2000s. Virtually everything that dictated the ‘grunge’ aesthetic at the time is likely to succeed today.

Proof of this is the return of the XL clip as a star accessory, but also the presence of loose locks at all costs and, of course, the bows very high and in all its versions. high buns that, like the Khloe Kardashian, provide added value totally flattering.

The secrets of the most trendy high bun

As you know, the monkeys (in general) they are the big favorites of the moment. That’s why you can’t stop seeing them in different versions (Italian style, well polished, low and undone, semi-collected style…). But let’s focus on the one that has made the little Kardashian shine in her last photo. We talk about a high and combed bun which, strategically polished in a diagonal direction, can do more for you than you think.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Immediate ‘lifting’ effect

Yes, yes, as you read it. The way Khloé Kardashian has picked it up is key to getting the coveted ‘foxy eyes’. What we are going to do is polish the front part completely backwards, making sure that the sides ascend in a diagonal position. In this way, the hair closest to the temple will act as a ‘thread’ and, we assure you, the effect is spectacular. So much so that there are other ‘celebrities’ who are already faithful ambassadors of its magic. Esther Exposito, without going further.

Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

It is a regular for the actress on the carpet because, on the other hand, it is a hairstyle that matches perfectly with her style of eye makeup. All very focused on verticality always, through ‘deceptively subtle foxy eyes’ but very effective and with special emphasis on the outer corner of the lashes.

Another great ‘influencer’, and fan of the ‘Y2K’ aesthetic in every way, it is addison rae. The American ‘tiktoker’ also bets on the polished bun every two by three, but always with a more ‘retro’ and special air. In this photograph you can see perfectly how the key is in pick up the side strands diagonally.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Now it’s your turn to try the facelift effect of the most famous high bun of 2022.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io