Kendall Jenner triumphs with wide pants and square toe boots

You really never know when to dress to impress, so Kendall Jenner don’t miss out on the opportunity to make fashion statements at the most unexpected moments. The member of clan kardashian jenner She was seen on the streets of Los Angeles when she had to get out of her car due to a fault with it. The incident, which did not happen to adults, led to an inspiration to wear two basic garments from our closet.

Descending, the American model, Kendall Jennerwore some loose wide leg pants in conjunction with a oversized shirt Y square toe boots. The street style of the celebrity has focused on timeless combinations, generally resorting to loose garments, as marked by the new trends for Spring-Summer. The Bell bottom pants and the mom jeans They have been recurrent in their outfits, particularly when it comes to high-waisted models that lengthen their figure.

Kendall Jenner has the keys to wear wide pants with square toe boots

Kendall Jenner in pants, an oversized black shirt, and square-toed boots. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

conquering with some wide jeans seen in street style, Kendall Jenner He showed a copy of black color and high waist to frame his figure. From the knees, the garment falls loose, and flared. This type of loose and comfortable jeans They have been a recurrent bet by women in the great fashion capitals, as we have seen in Milan, Paris and New York. However, instead of going to blazerthe boss campaign model leaned for one black shirt of XL proportions.

She combined them with a white sleeveless blouse and accessorized with black square toe heels, a handbag, sunglasses and a discreet charm that hung from a gold chain. She carried her loose hairwhich billowed in the wind from a line in the middle, drawing on the natural texture of her black hair.