Kendall Jenner overshadows the Kardashians in a white dress and extra-long black hair

The super model of the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner poses as the most elegant in a beautiful white dress as well as black and extra long hair, the perfect combination of majesty, so much so that she has overshadowed her sisters.

Kendall Nicole Jenner has posed fantastically in the series of photographs that her new reality showwhere together with his sisters and his mother Chris Jenner they share their daily life as celebrities.

The sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian stands out among all with a long tube dressthe piece is quite tight, which highlights its figure of envy, in addition to its very long black dyed hair most spectacular.

Kenny’s hair, as they affectionately call him, is parted in the middle and you can’t see any other jewelry accessory, nothing else is needed for an impressive image and above all very elegant, so much so that it has overwhelmed the others kardashians.

For her part, Kylie Jenner wears a long sleeve pleated maxi dresswhat stands out is her huge belly from her second son, in addition she also has black and wavy hair.

Kris Jenner has been captured on her cell phone while wearing a pastel pink suit of the most beautiful, which contrasts with his enormous frames that he wears in his glasses.

Kanye West’s ex-partner, Kim Kardashian poses crouching with a ivory suit and open shoeswith wavy hair thrown back stands out with makeup, her eyes and her huge lips.

Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest of all the famous sisters confirms that she does not need to impress every second, makes a face from a golf cart while wearing a huge black coat with the cell phone in hand.

Kendall Jenner outshines the Kardashians in a white dress and extra-long black hair. Photo: Special



Finally, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson’s mother, has preferred to be captured “as if she didn’t realize it”, while she is being made up, she poses majestically with a pastel pink dressthe piece is strapless, but without a doubt who takes the award for the most elegant is Kendall Jenner.