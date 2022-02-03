Kendall Jenner left her home after death threats and harassment inside her property

Kendall Jenner left the Beverly Hills house where she was living (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Due to another incident with a stalker, Kendall Jenner reached her breaking point and decided to pack up and leave the Beverly Hills house she was living inand it seems that he has no plans to return.

According to the portal TMZ, Last Sunday morning, a man entered his property, knocked on his windows and called his name.. After there was no response from the model, the man decided to undress and get into the pool at Jenner’s house. Minutes later it was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department.

In addition to this, last Monday Jenner went to the Los Angeles courthouse to request a restraining order against Malik Browder, a 24-year-old man. This after a detective revealed to her that Malik was planning to buy a firearm to shoot her and then himself..

The suspect is currently being held temporarily at a local psychiatric ward, but Jenner was forced to issue the emergency restraining order because he will soon be released. However, the judge granted his request, and Browder is now legally required to stay at least 100 yards from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

Last Sunday morning a man entered his property and swam naked in his pool (Photo: REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo)



The model’s fear was not in vain, as the entertainment portal reported that Jenner moved to a safe place with armed security and has no plans to return home. Nevertheless, it is not yet known for sure if he will decide to sell the house.

This is not the first time the reality TV star has had to deal with this type of situation. In 2018, she also had to deal with an alleged stalker who entered her property twice, before managing to obtain a restraining order against him.

in October 2019 Kylie Jenner suffered one of the scariest moments of her life. A man entered the entrance of her residence and demanded to see her. Jenner had already obtained a restraining order, but now this person also faces a trial for trespassing on someone else’s property.

On October 29, 2019, a man, identified as Brandon Sevilla Martinez, entered Jenner’s property in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles. According to portal information TMZ, The man walked safely down the driveway, violently banged on the front door, and demanded to see the Kardashian-Jenner clan member..

A detective revealed to him that Malik planned to buy a firearm to shoot him (Photo: Instagram/kendalljenner)

According to the magazine Who, the young woman assured that her mansion is in a community closed to non-residents. Also, she is protected by extra security measures. But nevertheless, the intruder somehow managed to scale the walls. The incident did not reach majors, as Kylie’s bodyguards were able to stop him and escorted him off the home grounds to be arrested by authorities.

The bodyguards realized that he could be under the influence of some type of drug when they escorted him by force, reported Who. In addition, documents submitted to TMZ by Kylie Jenner’s lawyer indicated that the man acted erratically and nervously, in addition to carrying a glass pipe.

“I suffered and continue to suffer emotional stress. I have a little daughter and I also fear for her safety, ”she declared in the papers in which she also assured that the man follows her and other members of her family on different social networks.

Sevilla Martinez was charged with two counts: misdemeanor trespassing and felony drug possession. In addition, he has a temporary restraining order and will not be able to approach the property, his car or the celebrity’s work. He must have the distance of 100 yards (90 meters).

Kylie Jenner also suffered a similar experience (Photo: Grosby)

TMZ spoke with the clerk of the Los Angeles County Superior Court and assured him that Sevilla Martinez was sentenced to one year in prison and will serve his sentence in the Los Angeles County Jail. Also, the defendant received 3 years probation.

