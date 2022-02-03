Kendall Jenner has the jeans that will be fashionable throughout 2022

Is Kendall Jenner one of the greatest exponents of trends? I dare say yes. It is enough to review the fashion archive, and inquire about her most outstanding appearances, to confirm that she has in her hands the correct pieces to create a truly masterful wardrobe. How does she do it? Her choices rest on basic garments that are then grouped together with others that are somewhat intrepid.

the supermodel, Kendall Jenner, has taught style classes in minidresses and high boots. Recently, knitted vests have commandeered her wardrobe, and mini UGG boots have maximized the use of her leggings. However, the streets of the different fashion capitals have witnessed that she has the most successful jeans, worthy of getting styling. Let us remember that walk through Los Angeles, where some pants in light tone Y straight last they defied the limits of everyday life, being elevated with square-toe ankle boots and an oversized blazer. At the time, it also outshone with some mom jeans, shirt in accent and black loafers. Now point out which is the design to keep an eye on today and always.

Kendall Jenner reveals which jeans will be in trend in 2022

After a long time of being silent, the jeans badge of 2022, those straight, they raised their voice, once again occupying the number one spot. They have given the secondary position to models like the skinny and the boot cut. In short, they have returned to give life to curated outfits, ideal for conquering the corridors of the office. The creative director of the firm FWRDreaffirms his taste for the world of fashion in the fit that has hypnotized the catwalks of Louis Vuitton and Max Mara.

Her outfit orchestrated by dani michelleher stylist in charge, rested in a few high rise jeans and traditional washing, signed by the American brand Khaite. These drew all the attention when contrasted with triangular toe ankle boots in a brown hue. To transform said duo from classic to contemporary, Kendall Jenner fused the yellow ‘Joya’ sweater from the minimalist store ‘The Frankie Shop’ with an orange overlay fabric, the unique interpretation of a complementary combination, just right for those who are incorporating color into their lives.