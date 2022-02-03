Kendall Jenner, following in the footsteps of Grace Kelly and Diana of Wales with a unique fashion achievement

Modeling is usually a short-lived career, so some of its exponents begin to develop in other areas related to fashion, industry beauty or the welfare sector. Kendall Jenner She began her entrepreneurial facet early, founding, at just 25 years old, the controversial tequila brand 818, to which is added her recently appointed position as creative director of FWRD, a luxury online multi-brand store. Such is her multifaceted icon status that Givenchy has been inspired by her (yes, like Grace Kelly or Jane Birkin at the time) to make a unique bag named after her. Do you want to see what it looks like?

Kennythe new ‘it’ bag

This week, the French house has published the new campaign for the 2022 summer season, in which Kendall participates, among other well-known faces of modeling. In the first promotional image, we see Kim Kardashian’s sister posing in a ribbed knit look on a white background with brushstrokes by artist John Smith. The most striking thing about the photograph, however, is the bag that she carries hanging from her shoulder, a design that not previously listed in the Givenchy catalog. Now we can finally put a name to it: it’s about the bag Kenny, named in his honor. presents a silhouette of croissants crafted from calf leather, monogrammed metal handles and the ‘4G padlock’ pendant by Givenchy, a detail added by creative director Matthew M. Williams to the firm’s accessories since its incorporation.

He gave us clues since September!

It is no coincidence that this new accessory has been baptized with the name of the model, because the first time we saw this model was precisely hanging from her own hand, in the after party by Justin Bieber for the 2021 MET Gala, the night of September 13. We had to wait almost a month to see the Kenny on the catwalks, when the brand presented its Spring/Summer 2022 collection officially on the catwalks at Paris Fashion Week. There we discovered that the model would be available two sizes and different colorssuch as black, red and lilac, copies that Jenner also shows in the video of the new campaign.

Other bags named after iconic women

happened with the exclusive Kellyby Hermès, coined after the Oscar-winning princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, adopted it as her favorite (to hide her pregnancy!), and with the birkin, specially designed for the actress Jane Birkin -with bottle holder included- to act as a multipurpose travel bag as a new mother. He too jackie, by Gucci, is inspired by Jackie Kennedy; Meanwhile he Lady Dior She changed her name to Diana of Wales. There are few copies that pay tribute to influential women. In 2022, Kendall Jenner unexpectedly joins this list. Will he be Kenny our new ‘it’ bag?

Givenchy’s modern muse

Kendall has walked for the brand in practically all Givenchy shows since 2014, when he was just starting out in the world of modeling. Under the tutelage of Riccardo Tisci, then director of the brand and current Burberry designer, the model became, along with actress Rooney Mara, the new muse of the house, taking over decades later from its most famous ambassador and close friend of the late founder, Audrey Hepburn. Now, from the hand of Matthew M. Williams, Kendall embodies Givenchy’s values ​​in his new eramore cane and rock, but without losing the characteristic glamor of those golden years.