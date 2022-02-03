Kendall Jenner bets on some Adidas sneakers at the gym

All the sneakers that will elevate your 2022 looks

Among the things that Kendall Jenner likes the most we can find her dog, high-end cars, drinking her own signature 818 tequila, donating blood, horses and going to the gym. She thus confessed it yesterday in an Instagram post in which she shared several snapshots with her followers where she shows what activities she enjoys the most, accompanying a text in which she wrote: “things I love “.

In that carousel of photographs, one stood out in which he poses in front of a selfie in the mirror standing in a room practicing sports. Kendall’s toned figure can be seen on the abdomen of the model who wears a practical, simple and perfect outfit for exercising for that sports day.

Kendall wore black high-waisted leggings that she paired with a workout top and a white racerback tank top that she rolled up below her neckline. The most surprising thing about the outfit were his sneakers.since, accompanying some high white socks, he opted for a known model of shoes: the sneakers Ultraboost 22 in white, from the German firm Adidas.

That design is about a light bet running that has a cushioning silhouette perfect for sports with maximum agility and possible freedom of movement since, in addition, it has a foam panel on the heel that prevents the appearance of possible chafing and wounds. The Ultraboost is also one of Adidas’ most sustainable models: its upper is made from recycled yarn created with at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic (a material created from plastic waste collected from shorelines) and the rest percentage of its silhouette has been made with recycled polyester.

Kendall Jenner’s bet is a success since she has chosen a sports outfit that is as light as it is simple and comfortable to practice almost any sport. If recently we could see her skiing in Aspen, where she also visited an Andy Warhol exhibition, now we can see how she continues the Kardashian legacy from home.

As an icon of catwalks and advertising campaigns, Kendall works her body every day to always be in shape and feel good inside toowithout giving up, as we have seen on other occasions, small gastronomic pleasures that balance your healthy lifestyle.

