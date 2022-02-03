Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor, best actors in a limited series at the Emmys | Culture | USA Edition

Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown” and Ewan McGregor for “Halston” won Emmys on Sunday for best actress and best actor, respectively, in a limited series (miniseries), anthology series or television movie.

Winslet was the big favorite in a hotly contested category in which Latina Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”), Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”).

“Okay, breathe…” a very emotional Winslet said to herself onstage.

The actress assured that this decade on television has to be for women supporting each other and also assured that “Mare of Easttown” managed to “unite people” to talk about something beyond the pandemic.

She also thanked screenwriter Brad Ingelsby for creating the character of “a middle-aged, flawed woman and a flawed mother” that made many feel reflected in what they saw on screen.

This acclaimed HBO series was largely successful because of Winslet’s exceptional work as a rural Pennsylvania policewoman who must solve a difficult case while dealing with the problems of her life.

For his part, McGregor, thanks to the Netflix series “Halston”, won a category in which Latino Lin-Manuel Miranda was also a candidate for the television adaptation of “Hamilton”, Leslie Odom Jr. was also a candidate for “Hamilton “, Hugh Grant for “The Undoing” and Paul Bettany for “WandaVision”.

“It’s pretty hard to go after you, Kate…” McGregor quipped in his speech.

The actor thanked the “Halston” team for “their professionalism” and for making it possible to shoot this series in New York in the midst of the pandemic.

The 73rd edition of the Emmys, the most important awards on the small screen, is being held this Sunday in Los Angeles (USA) with a face-to-face gala but with reduced capacity due to the coronavirus.