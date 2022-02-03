Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is Still ‘His Woman’

Kanye West has taken advantage of an interview to open up about his relationship with Kim Kardashian and explain what he thinks about the breakup. His statements have come a few hours after the media echoed the rumors of the possible relationship between the businesswoman and the comedian Pete Davidson.

The couple ended their marriage more than a year ago and despite the fact that after the rumors of Kim Kardashian’s new romance were released, West -now known as Ye- eliminated her from social networks, the artist seems not to have overcome his relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Other sources

“My children want their parents to be together. I want us to be together,” the singer explained this Saturday during an interview, referring to the one who was his wife for more than seven years and with whom he shares four children in common.

kanye-west

“She is still my wife, there are no papers”

In the same interview, Ye confessed that their relationship is not over, at least not until the divorce is made official. “She is still my wife, there are no (signed divorce) papers,” she confessed.

Sources close to the couple have denied the alleged affair of the billionaire with the comedian, assuring that they are only “good friends” and confirming the good relationship that Kardashian and West maintain: “She loves having Kanye’s support”, confirmed the same sources.