Julián Fontalvo in the Fourth Season of The Imitator

Julian Fontalvo He comes from performing at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, with his “specialty act” in which he imitates 21 emblematic voices in the history of music in just 8 minutes. A number that is part of the LIO LAS VEGAS show.

A show that has become internationally known and has been enjoyed by celebrities such as Rafa Nadal at his wedding, Michael Douglas and Cathering Zeta Jones in New York, Ron Denis or Roger Taylor in London, and at LIO IBIZA artists such as George Michael, Shakira, Johnny Depp, Leonardo di Caprio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anne Hathaway, Michael Jordan Will Smith, or Emilio and Gloria Estefan have been able to enjoy his talent.

THE IMITATOR, THE POWER OF MUSIC IN MEMORIES

In THE IMITADOR, Julián goes one step further. In this one man show, Julián gets into the skin of 15 different characters that are part of his history and imitates 70 artists that are part of the history of music and, at the same time, of our history, since it is a personal journey for each spectator, who will recreate the soundtrack of his life

Artistic sheet:

WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY: Julián Fontalvo

DIRECTOR: Jesus Garcia

PRODUCTION: YELLOWMEDIA SL

SCENOGRAPHY: Robert de Arte

LIGHTING DESIGN: Ezequiel Nobili

SOUND DESIGN AND MUSICAL ARRANGEMENTS: Pablo Navarro

COSTUME: Julián Fontalvo.

GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Borja Arreo

marquina theater

Prices: From €15