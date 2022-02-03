Julia Roberts underwent a drastic makeover for the Watergate miniseries that she stars with Sean Penn

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s new project is a miniseries based on one of the political scandals with the most repercussions in the history of the United States: Watergate. Sean Penn plays John N. Mitchell, White House Attorney General and personal friend of then-president Richard Nixon, and Julia Roberts plays his wife, Martha.

The first images of this political thriller places the events in the 1970s, when the case broke. One of the biggest surprises in the trailer is the drastic makeover of both actors. Based on true events, the preview video shows how the character of Julia Roberts, Martha Mitchell , makes its way through a society controlled by men. Her was the first person to publicly denounce the scandal Watergate. The characterization of the characters of both actors was such that it is difficult to recognize them.

Julia Roberts appears with a typical hairstyle of the 70s to play Martha Mitchell Starz

Julia Roberts appears with a hairstyle according to the timecovered in lacquer and somewhat bulky, as well as presenting a southern air.

The woman played by Roberts, Martha Mitchell, was persecuted for her accusations against the US government Starz

The struggle of the woman played by Roberts was very striking at the time because of the link that her husband, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn, had with President Nixon. Martha Mitchell was persecuted, threatened and branded paranoid for her accusations against the government. The voices that discredited her hid behind the fact that she was nothing more than a simple woman who enjoyed walking around the television studios.

Julia Roberts stars in Gaslit and surprises with her characterization Starz

The title of the series Gaslitrefers to the call gas lighta practice that threatens a person’s sanity through psychological manipulation.

Sean Penn is known for his deep immersion in the roles he plays. In this series, puts the body of the former attorney general of the United States, John N. Mitchell, a close friend of the president Richard Nixon.

Sean Penn in Gaslit as John Mitchell Starz

It is practically impossible to recognize the actor under the make-up and prosthetics of characterization. The character also reveals a large belly, a few strands of white hair, and prominent wrinkles.

Sean Penn, unrecognizable in the Gaslit miniseries Starz

In the preview of this miniseries developed by Robbie Pickering and Sam Esmail, creator of mr robotyou can also see the lawyer John and Maureen Dean, played by Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin former advisers to the Nixon administration who helped cover up the entire corruption and espionage scheme.

East political scandal was caused by the theft of documents by the Republican Party from the Democratic Party, at its own headquarters. After a cover-up network promoted by the Nixon administration itself, he was finally subjected to a impeachment and subsequent termination of his post as President of the United States. In the cinema this story has been widely transferred. Now it will be the turn of Julia Roberts show another perspective.

Starz plans to premiere Gaslit on April 24. The miniseries adapts the first season of the podcast Slow Burnby Leon Neyfakh, who specializes in interviewing leading figures and reviewing key events in recent US history, such as the Watergate scandal, the impeachment Bill Clinton or the rivalry between Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG during the 90s.