Julia Roberts undergoes a drastic makeover and you will not recognize her in her new project

The first preview of the new series of Julia Roberts and Sean Penn It is already available and you can see it in the video above. Both stars put themselves in the shoes of the marriage formed by Martha and John N. Mitchell to tell the story behind the Watergate case. A political scandal of great depth in American society.

For it, the Oscar-winning actors have been characterized to such an extent that it has been difficult to recognize them. The images convey the history of 1972when the foundations of the White House were shaking, back then, with Nixon at the helm. Based on real factsthe trailer shows how the character of Julia Roberts, Martha Mitchell, makes her way through a male-controlled and highly misogynistic society. She was the first person to publicly denounce the Watergate scandal.

In fact, the fight on the part of this woman was much more striking since her husband, John Mitchell, played by Sean Pennwas President Nixon’s Attorney General.

Julia Roberts appears with a hairstyle according to the time, covered in lacquer and somewhat bulgingin addition to presenting a southern air. The woman she plays was persecuted, threatened and branded as paranoidAt least for his accusations against the government. The voices that discredited her hid behind the fact that she was nothing more than a talk show host who walked around the television sets.

Therefore, the title of the series, ‘gaslit’refers to the callgaslighting, a practice that threatens a person’s sanity through psychological manipulation. On his part, Sean Penn is more unrecognizable, with a large belly, a few strands of white hair, and prominent wrinkles.

Opposite them are lawyer John and Maureen Dean, played by Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpinformer advisers to the Nixon administration and who helped cover up the whole plot of corruption and espionage.

What was the Watergate scandal?

This political scandal was caused by the theft of documents by the Republican party from the Democratic party, in its own headquarters. After a cover-up network promoted by the Nixon government itself, he was finally impeached and subsequently removed from office as President of the United States. In the cinema this story has been widely transferred. Now, it will be the turn of Julia Roberts to show another perspective.

