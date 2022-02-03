Julia Roberts stars in new series called Gaslit with Sean Penn

Julia Roberts she’s a movie star through and through, which means it’s not often you see the acclaimed 54-year-old actress on the small screen. Of course, there are notable exceptions – that ‘Friends’ episode where she steals all of Chandler’s clothes; ‘Homecoming’, nominated for an Emmy for Amazon Prime-, but her next role on television will be the most talked about so far. On the upcoming Starz series ‘Gaslit’, the actress will play Martha Mitchellan Arkansas socialite who was married to John Mitchell (Sean Penn), the United States Attorney General under Richard Nixon, and who became a controversial figure after raising the alarm about the President’s involvement in the Watergate scandal.

Julia Roberts. Photo: Courtesy

Instantly recognizable with her oversized hairdo, sunglasses, and outrageous dresses, Martha, the character perfectly portrayed by movie icon Julia Roberts, had been hugely influential since her arrival in Washington, a TV show regular. interviews that she also had a fondness for trying to find out about the lives of journalists from her husband’s work. When John tried to prevent her from finding out the details of the Watergate break-in, she became suspicious and tried to alert the press. She was then allegedly held captive, beaten and widely discredited by those who defended the government. She and John eventually broke up, and he was jailed for perjury, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. In a 1977 Nixon interview with David Frost, the former president said, “If it hadn’t been for Martha, there would have been no Watergate.”

Based on the gripping first season of the podcast from ‘Slate Slow Burn’ -which explores Martha’s position as a whistleblower-, ‘Gaslit’ will capture this extraordinary moment in history in splendid detail, as the first images and the teaser of the trailer released on February 2. They show one of the all-time favorite actresses, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn almost unrecognizable immersed in Watergate, the former being spied on and later physically held as she tries to spread the word. We also get to see Dan Stevens as attorney John Dean, who is drawn into a cover-up, Betty Gilpin as his scathing wife Mo de him, and Shea Whigham as Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy.