Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in “Gaslit”: the images of their incredible transformation | STARZPLAY Series

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in “Gaslit” – Starzplay

Alicia Marin 02/03/2022 3m 33s





As part of the Winter 2022 Television Critics Association (TCA) activities, a first look at the “Gaslit” miniserieswhose premiere is scheduled for sunday april 24 in the service of streaming premium Starzplay in Europe, Latin America and Japan, as well as on all Starz platforms in the United States and Canada.

Starzplay has released the first images and a teaser trailer than expected thriller politician where the transformation that the actors carried out to assume the characters based on real life stands out.

This is “Gaslit”

“Gaslit is the Watergate story you’ve never heard before. At the center of the series is Martha Mitchell, an unexpected whistleblower who is the first person to uncover the entire scandal and who ultimately becomes the target of a ruthless White House smear campaign carried out, in part , by her own beloved husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. We also introduce John Dean, a brilliant administration attorney dragged into a cover-up and thrust into center stage with his sharp-witted, savvy wife, Mo”He says Robbie Pickeringcreator, executive producer and showrunner of “Gaslit”.

“The goal of this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which leads to a story much richer and closer than the usual political dramas about the time, focused on men. I look forward to audiences experiencing the extraordinary performances of this remarkable ensemble, headed by Julia Roberts, who comes to life in this exciting storyweirder than fiction, about marriage, love, betrayal and, ultimately, hope”, Pickering concludes.





Sean Penn in “Gaslit” – Starzplay

“gaslit” is a modern view of watergate which focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic minions to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire corrupt enterprise.

The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrated Arkansas socialite and wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite his party affiliation, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless -but hopelessly in love with his famous wife- will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.





Julia Roberts in “Gaslit” – Starzplay

“Gaslit” also stars dan stevens as “John Dean”, Betty Gilpin as “Mo Dean”, Shea Whighham as “G. Gordon Liddy” and Darby Camp as “Marty Mitchell”.





Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin in “Gaslit” – Starzplay

“Gaslit” is based on the first season of the acclaimed podcast “Slowburn”. It was created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering. matt ross executive directs and produces. Sam Esmailthrough its global agreement with UCP, and chad hamilton have served as executive producers under their production banner Esmail Corp. roberts has been an executive producer under her Red Om Films brand, along with the co-executive producers Lisa Gillan Y Marisa Yeres Gill. Anonymous Content and Gabriel Roth Y Josh Levinof Slate, also executive produce. Leon Neyfakhwho created the podcastHe was a consultant for the project. “Gaslit” is produced by UCP, a division of the Universal Studio Group, for Starz.

Dan Stevens as “John Dean”

Dan Stevens in “Gaslit” – Starzplay

Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell

Julia Roberts in “Gaslit” – Starzplay

Martha is a famous Arkansas socialite and wife of Nixon Attorney General John Mitchell.

Julia Roberts in “Gaslit” – Starzplay

“Gaslit” is the Watergate story you’ve never heard before

Betty Gilpin as “Mo Dean”