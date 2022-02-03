Journalists attack Ángel Romero for preferring La Maquina over Boca Juniors

Argentine journalists from ‘TyC Sports’ went for the jugular Forward Angel Romero after this will refuse with Boca Juniors and accept Cruz Azul’s offer. The soccer player was branded as sold and they even ended up speaking ill of the Mexican team.

“Let’s see, a player who hasn’t played well for a long time, because remember that after the scoring tie he deflated like a balloon. It was the opportunity to relaunch his career with the Boca shirt with everything it represents and for a couple of dollars the guy goes to Blue Cross… To Cruz Azul?” He commented indignantly. Rudolph Cingolani.

The critics table exploded with the footballer’s decision and Diego Cagna couldn’t keep quiet, defending Boca Juniors assured that the Xeneizes do not need the attacker’s services since his arrival would represent a problem for the institution.

“Thank God that Ángel Romero is not coming to Boca. He seems to me a problematic player, he was going to generate inconveniences in the locker room. It seems positive to me that it does not reach the institution”.

“Another Paraguayan in La Maquina. Welcome to your new home, Ángel Romero,” Los Celestes wrote on Twitter on February 1.

