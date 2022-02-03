Johan Vásquez is the recovery leader in Europe and Tata erases it

While his performances make him one of the most outstanding central defenders in the five main European leagues, in the Mexican team of Tata Martino, John Vasquez he is erased and has had to watch the last three games of El Tri in the World Cup qualifier from the bench and what is worse, from the stands.

According to data from Statiskicks (@statiskicks), the Mexican defender of the Genoa is the leader and has the best innings plus interceptions average (6.64)among all the center-backs in the top five leagues on the Old Continent (Spain, England, Germany, France and Serie A).

Tackles are actions that seek to steal the ball from an opposing player either in a ground or aerial play, while interceptions are actions of anticipation to change or get in the way of a cross, pass or shot from the player. contrary.

Under these parameters, the former soccer player Monterey and Cougarshas been the best so far in the 2021-2022 season in Europe, over José Luis Palomino (Atalanta), Mohammd Alisu (Southampton), and Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Notably Vásquez is a demanded player since his club, Genoa, which occupies the penultimate place in the table Currently in the Italian Serie A, he is generally dominated, which means that the work of the defender from Sonora is greater compared to other defenders from teams such as Real Madrid Y Paris Saint Germainwho play with possession of the ball.

Despite his good work and the good numbers he projects in the campaign, it has not been enough for Johan to fill the eye of the coach of the Mexican National Team, who on this FIFA Date and three games of the Octagonal End of the Concacafhas not used it, giving preference to Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo and Cesar Montes.

For today’s game against the Panama National Teamand given Moreno’s loss, it was expected that Vásquez could enter the remove, however, he will not be at the start either, since Tata will play it with Cachorro Montes and Araujo in the central.

