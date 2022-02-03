JJ Macías accepts that he lacked blanking; Rubí Soto wants Chivas Femenil to be the leader in everything and they change the number to Macías from 32 to 7

For this new campaign the Club Guadalajara must fulfill the mission of making up for the mistakes of the recent past and in these first duels of the Closing Tournament 2022 They have barely added four points out of nine available, the product of a win, a loss and a draw, so this FIFA date It will serve to polish details for the Matchday 4 against Juárez FC.

José Juan Macías accepts that he was wrong

The attacker of Flock Sacred admitted that it was not a good idea to go to Europe before having gained more experience in Liga MX, so revealed Jesus Martinez, president of Pachuca Who did you have a chat with? “Another who is very prepared, but he left very young and I told his father. It was not the time for him to leave, but we must also be very Respectful Eugenio Pizzuto, if this boy had been with us 2 or 3 more years, like now Macías himself, who recently spoke with him and told me: ‘you were right president that I had to keep working hard and then go to another level of the team’”, commented Martínez in the postcast Owners of the Ball.

Chivas Femenil wants to be a leader in everything

Chivas wants to be the dominant team in the entire Women’s League. Midfielder Rubí Soto assured that in Guadalajara yes, there is pressure because they are constantly looking for growth in Clausura 2022: “Yes, it is a bit of pressure. Not as people mention it, I think we have had several tournaments in which we have not been undefeated, not even in first places and I think this time we are under a bit of pressure because we do not want to lose any game, neither on the road nor at home, we want to continue keeping us in the first place”.

Chivas changes number for JJ Macías

Guadalajara confirmed the return of the 22-year-old attacker to join the squad in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, for this reason they changed the number with which they had initially registered it before the MX League, because it went from being 32 to 7, in addition to reporting that in common agreement with the scorer the decision was made that JJ look for more experience before leaving the team that saw him born as a footballer.