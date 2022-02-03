Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Ben Affleck for the first time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is going from strength to strength, so their love story does not yet have an end and we hope that it will continue like this, because there is nothing more wonderful than the love between two people.

It is undoubtedly the best moment for Jennifer Lopez, her musical and film career continues to grow, she has many projects on the horizon, her children continue to grow healthy and if we add to that the luck she has had in love, then there are many reasons why which the actress must be very happy.

Jennifer Lopez assures that Ben Affleck is her great love

Now, in an interview for People magazine to promote his new movie Marry Me, which opens in theaters on February 10, he confessed how he feels after giving himself a second chance with Ben Affleck.

“I have never been better,” he said, saying that he finally found the inner peace that he always sought in his life. “I feel very lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It is a beautiful love story in which we have had a second chance.”

He claimed that when they called off their engagement in 2004 it was because they were “a little scared” about being in the public eye since they started dating. “We were naive,” she stressed, acknowledging everything they’ve learned from it so far: “Now we both decided that we were happy and that we didn’t want any of that to come into play again. We are more mature, smarter and more experienced and we are at a different point in our lives, we have children, and we have to be very aware of those things. We are very protective because it is a very beautiful moment for all of us.”

After 17 years, they finally announce their return and we love them. Getty Images

She also confessed to feeling very lucky for the relationship they have been building.

“I just feel so happy and lucky to be in a happy and loving relationship, and I want to do everything I can to protect her and keep her safe. He deserves it, he really deserves it“.

On the other hand, he explained that his love story is very different from what it is now. “It’s beautiful the way it feels so different than how we lived it years ago… When do you get a second chance to be with someone you really love? That’s a rare, precious thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Without a doubt, love is greater and she talked about how proud she is of Ben after achieving emotional stability and his fight against alcohol.

“I’m so proud of him. I’m proud of the man he’s become,” she replied, saying, “I feel like, like me, he’s at a place in his life that he’s come to through a journey of learning and knowledge. until you find a point where you feel good about yourself. That’s how you can be in a healthy, happy relationship.”