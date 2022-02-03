Jennifer Lopez is ‘very happy’ to give love another chance with Ben Affleck: ‘it’s never been better’

Jennifer Lopez is comparing how to date boyfriend Ben Affleck for the second time is very different and more ‘handsome‘ than the first.

Lopez admitted to PEOPLE that she was naive and made mistakes during her first relationship with Affleck.

“Before, we exposed [nuestra relación]”Lopez, 52, admitted. “We were naive and it got trampled on a bit.”

Since the couple is already mature and older, they are willing to take the risks that may arise.

“We both said, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.'”he explained.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now and we have to be very mindful of those things. We’re so protective because it’s such a beautiful time for all of us.”

She added: “It’s beautiful the way it feels so different than it did years ago. There is more appreciation and celebration for it, which is good,” she shared. “It was, ‘Oh wow, we’re not used to this and it’s really beautiful.’ But we’re also at a different point in our lives and who we were then and what we’ve done in our lives since then.”

Lopez continued: “I think people know [ahora] that we are artists that are going to be here for a long time and that is good and they appreciate and respect it. I’m sorry and I appreciate it too.”