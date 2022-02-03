Jennifer Lopez is ‘very happy’ to give love another chance with Ben Affleck: ‘it’s never been better’

Jennifer Lopez is comparing how to date boyfriend Ben Affleck for the second time is very different and more ‘handsome‘ than the first.

Lopez admitted to PEOPLE that she was naive and made mistakes during her first relationship with Affleck.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker