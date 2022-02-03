Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck splurge style during a romantic dinner in Beverly Hills

Several months after having given themselves a second chance as a couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they keep spilling honey and giving something to talk about every time they are caught together. Such was the case of his most recent outing to an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills, keep reading to find out the details!

A few days ago, the couple of the moment met at a well-known restaurant located in Beverly Hills for the birthday celebration of the artist’s representative, Benny Medina.

At the end of the event, which was attended by several friends of the famous, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were captured leaving the site very “caramelized” and holding hands.

It was thanks to the lenses of the different paparazzi cameras that the public was able to take a look at the stunning outfits they wore for the celebration.

In the case of JLo, she wore a red checkered skirt that she combined with her baga top with transparencies that exposed her cleavage and a black blazer. For his part, the actor wore black jean pants and a blue shirt that he combined with a coat of the same color.

In addition to their outfits, the celebrity couple he stole the eyes of the public for showing more than one sweetie while they went to the car that picked them up from the place.

These photographs appear just a few days after “The Bronx Diva” was honest about her relationship with the actor in a recent interview with People magazine. There, she indicated that the key to the success of her relationship with him lies in the fact that “We are older, smarter and have more experience”.

“We meet at another time in our lives, we have children, and we have to be very careful. If we show ourselves so protective, it is precisely because we are in a very beautiful moment for both of us, ”he explained.

