Jennifer Aniston’s secret to looking fit at 52

Jennifer Aniston became a trend in recent hours for not accusing the passing of the years in the Friends special on HBO Max. Her secret is a drink that she drinks every morning. She knows what it is!

Jennifer Aniston became a trend in recent hours due to the images that HBO Max shared about the Friends special of the may 27th. the actress of 52 years stood out from the rest for being intact despite the passage of time and showing almost the same figure to the one he had when the series ended in 2004. To stay in shape, Rachel’s interpreter escapes surgeries and has another surprising technique. Know his secret!

A Spoiler poll showed that 94% of fans think that Aniston has physically maintained herself despite the years. The photos published for the reunion with his colleagues from Friends, caused the inevitable comparison with the characters and Brad Pitt’s ex-partner came out widely favored.

The Hollywood star referred to his physical condition several times and acknowledged that he tried operations, but he did not like them. “I felt like it was a slippery slope”, confessed to Vogue about the possibility of getting injections. Instead, she began practicing wellness therapies such as intermittent fasting: a routine for fast for 16 hours a day and eat only during an eight-hour period.

What Jennifer Aniston drinks every morning to look radiant at 52

In addition, before eating any food, take a glass of apple cider vinegar in the mornings. “I do intermittent fasting, so I don’t eat anything in the morning. I noticed a big difference when I didn’t eat solid food for 16 hours.”told the British media Radio Times.

To these eating habits, Jennifer adds yoga sessions, non-invasive treatments and other types of therapies. When it comes to caring for your skin, to keep it wrinkle-free, use sunscreen consistently and without exception. He also has secrets for his hair because he works with the same stylist 30 years ago: Chris McMillan.

As if that were not enough, turn she is very dedicated in the gym and usually goes through it every day. The training is combined with a diet based on carbohydrates, vegetables and lean protein to stay on your weight.

Another less conventional technique is a sauna with infrared lights that detoxifies, purifies and rejuvenates your skin. In addition, he exercises facial microstimulation with microcurrents that work the facial muscles, something like a “face workout”.