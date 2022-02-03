J.Lo speaks for the first time about her relationship with Ben Affleck

It was last summer, in June 2021 when a romantic kiss confirmed one of the most anticipated romances of the moment. That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They could be together again two decades after being the Hollywood star couple It was the dream of many and, as wishes sometimes come true, it was. It was confirmed that there would be a second part of her love, this time in a much more discreet way than in the early two thousand when they lived it at all times and with all possible intensity under the spotlight.

Consolidated again as a couple, ‘bennifer‘ lives his second chance in a more private and intimate way, leaving everything for the two of them although we usually see them together walking around the city like any other couple. And he couldn’t be better for them. She has told the singer in an interview in People in which J.Lo speaks openly for the first time in all these months of her relationship with Ben.

“I feel lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that he has his second chance”, explained the actress and singer, who could not be more in love and excited. There is a saying that says: “second parts were never good”, but in this case they are destroying it. It does not go with them.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the interview, the Diva from the Bronx, 52, repeats that “we are all just going through this beautiful moment” and spoke of the failure of her relationship with Ben Affleck in the past, acknowledging that perhaps they were too exposed: “We exposed ourselves, we were naive and we got trampled a bit“That is why they have decided to move away from the madding crowd of the media. “We have both said to each other: ‘Wow, we are very happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again. Now we are more mature, more intelligent, we have more experience, we are in different moments of our lives. Now we have children and we have to be very aware of those things. We are very protective because it is a very beautiful moment for all of us.”

Of course, Jennifer also makes a complete public declaration of her love for Ben: “I feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that is happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect her and keep her safe. he deserves, he really does… Holding us is sacred.” She certainly couldn’t be deeper and more tender.

Steve Granitz

Jennifer and Ben made their romance official last September on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck’s film ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice International Film Festival. Her second chance came seventeen years after her breakup -annulled wedding engagement in between- after she ended her relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez and he with actress Ana de Armas.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io