“It’s a very powerful team”

Javier Alarcón took advantage of his YouTube channel to applaud Cruz Azul for sealing the signing of the Paraguayan striker. The sky-blues made it official at the closing of the market.

Cruz Azul shook the closing of the transfer market once it confirmed the arrival of Ángel Romero. The 29-year-old Paraguayan striker was free and his arrival at Boca Juniors was practically closed, but he rejected them to join the Liga MX. The twin was made official on Tuesday night.

Javier Alarcón, sports journalist and fanatic of the red bone of the Machine, analyzed on his YouTube channel what Romero’s arrival was. According to Alarcón, the Celestes put together a very powerful squad and he praised the club’s directors for having brought such renowned reinforcements for the Clausura 2022 tournament.

“He is left-footed, he knows how to convert scoring chances, he knows how to assist and gravitate very efficiently in an attack that is versatile. He is a player with a very good physique, he is 1.80 meters tall and dominates all versions of the offensive game. He’s skillful, not that long-range, but he usually breaks down defenses. and manages to get rid of their marks”began detailing.

In addition, Alarcón revealed Romero’s childhood secrets. “He has a fantastic history with his twin brother, Oscar. They stood out from a very young age and when their father left home they were raised by their mother, aunt and grandmother. At three they are called the warriors. They want to go to Argentina and attract attention from a very young age, but since their father has to sign, they return. They grow in Cerro Porteño, then in San Lorenzo. The two are more than brothers, they are accomplices, an influential couple in the game when both have participated in the same field of play. Today they will have to separate”he added.

In any case, the journalist applauded Álvaro Dávila for closing it. “Cruz Azul’s board achieves this and closes a very powerful squad. He is a proven guy, who knows perfectly the characteristics of Mexican soccer; the Paraguayans have adapted very well and bring all the recommendations. He doesn’t have as many goals as he should, but he always influences and participates in the game. He has a good amount of assists. It is in force and is one of the most connoted in reinforcements“sentenced Alarcon.