It is urgent to protect the health of those who work remotely

A new analysis by the ILO and WHO makes recommendations to make hybrid work and telework safe and productive.

GENEVA (ILO News) – The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) urge measures to protect the health of workers who perform remote work.

A new white paper on safe and healthy teleworking published by the two UN agencies outlines the health benefits and risks of teleworking, and the changes needed to accommodate the shift to different forms of remote working due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and the digital transformation of work.

Benefits, the report notes, include improved work-life balance, the possibility of flexible hours and physical activity, reduced vehicle traffic and commuting time, and reduced air pollution, all of which can improve physical and mental health and social well-being. Telecommuting can also lead to increased productivity and lower operating costs for many businesses.

However, the report warns that, without proper planning, organization and health and safety support, teleworking can have significant repercussions on the physical and psychological health and social well-being of workers. It can lead to isolation, burnout, depression, domestic violence, musculoskeletal and other injuries, eye strain, increased tobacco and alcohol use, excessive screen time, and harmful weight gain.

The report outlines the role that governments, employers and workers, as well as occupational health services, should play to promote and protect the health and safety of those who work remotely.

“The pandemic has given rise to telecommuting and has effectively changed the nature of work for many workers virtually overnight,” said Dr. Maria Neira, Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, of The OMS. “In the nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, it has become abundantly clear that remote work can easily bring health benefits, but it can also have a dire effect. Which way the balance tips depends entirely on governments, employers and workers working together, and on imaginative and agile occupational health services, to put in place policies and practices that benefit both workers and workers. to work.”

“Telework and, in particular, hybrid work have come to stay and are likely to increase after the pandemic, as both companies and individuals have experienced its feasibility and its advantages,” said Vera Package-Perdigão, Director of the ILO Governance and Tripartism Department. “As we move out of the “holding compass” to settle into a new normal, we have the potential to embed new policies, practices and supporting standards that ensure millions of people who work remotely have a healthy, happy job. , productive and decent”.

Measures to be put in place by employers include ensuring that workers receive the proper equipment to complete job tasks; provide relevant information, guidelines and training to reduce the psychosocial and emotional health effect of teleworking; train managers in effective risk management, remote management and health promotion in the workplace; and establish the “right to disconnection” and sufficient rest days. According to the report, occupational health services must be trained to provide ergonomic, mental and psychosocial health assistance to those who work remotely, using digital telehealth technologies.

The report offers practical recommendations for the organization of teleworking to meet the needs of both workers and organizations; These include discussing and formulating individual work plans for teleworking and clarifying priorities; be clear about timelines and expected results; agree on a common system that announces availability to work; and ensure that managers and colleagues respect the system.

Companies with remote workers should devise special programs for teleworking, combining measures for work and performance management with appropriate information and communication technologies and equipment, and occupational health services that provide assistance in general health and ergonomic health and psychosocial.