ISSSTE starts campaign ‘February, month of men’s health’

The Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) began with the promotion of the campaign for the care of Health masculine which is known as ‘February, month of men’s health’with the aim of raising public awareness. The motto of this campaign will be ‘Cancer is not a game, take control of your prostate’.

The general director of the ISSSTE, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, was the one who announced the start of the campaign, which has been carried out since 2017 in order to promote the training and orientation of the male community; in addition to seeking to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases.

Men’s health, a taboo?

According to data from the National Population Council (CONAPO), in 2019 the life expectancy of a man was six years less than that of women, due to the fact that most men request a medical consultation less frequently. , due to taboos related to virility.

Pedro Zenteno indicated through an ISSSTE statement that the purpose of the campaign is to create awareness in the male population about health risk factors, especially prostate cancer.

Through this campaign, the aim is to increase the number of prostate antigen tests for men over 45 years of age.

Main causes of mortality in men

The campaign invites the male community to attend their nearest ISSSTE clinic to have a preventive check-up, doubling its preventive offer of comprehensive check-ups exclusively for men on Thursdays from February 14 to 18.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), adults over 65 years of age have the following diseases as the main causes of death:

Heart disease (26.7%)

Diabetes mellitus (15.4%)

Malignant tumors (12.6%)

In addition to the fact that cases of renal failure and acute myocardial infarction affected 55% more males than females.

If you notice something strange in your body or you present symptoms of discomfort, go for a medical check-up, take care of your health!