Is the staging of Blas Cantó in Eurovision 2021 a copy of Ariana Grande?

Just one week before the grand final of Eurovision 2021, controversies begin to arise, as usual, for the Spanish delegation. To the criticism after the rehearsals for a poor set design, much less spectacular than expected, it is added that the staging is a copy of the one used by Ariana Grande on her tour Sweetener World Tour.

While the eurofans once again unleashed their rage against RTVE for the simplicity of the performance, all eyes were on Marvin Dietmann, the person in charge of staging and carrying out this year’s proposal. The Austrian was announced as a great signing that would raise the whole candidacy.

The set design for the Blas Cantó performance is the work of the Austrian Marvin Dietmann, a regular in the Eurovision scene RAUL WEAVER / RTVE





Nacho Molina

Under the promise of changing completely with the proposals of previous years, it was announced as a great bet, since it was responsible for the set design for Rise like a Phoenix by Conchita Wurst, the winner of the festival in 2014. For this reason , illusions have vanished in recent days.

But, as if that were not enough, a new controversy surrounds the presentation of Blas Cantó for the grand final of Eurovision on Saturday, May 22. His commented moon against a starry sky is completely equal to an Ariana Grande staging.

Blas Cantó takes the Eurovision stage for the first time. RTVE

The artist used exactly the same proposal for the stage to Sweetener World Tour, his last tour before the pandemic stopped the world. As announced in the promotion of the concerts, the stage included a large ball that everyone called the moon. At one point, it also came down to the stage to position itself next to the artist.

As has been seen in the Blas Cantó rehearsals at Eurovision 2021, the moon is also inflatable, just like the one that was part of the singer’s show. Seen the images, the similarities are more than evident, so it will be Dietmann himself who has to explain it.

Moment in which a moon appears in the middle of Ariana Grande’s concert Youtube

The Austrian is one of the great names in this discipline, as he was responsible for staging the Austrian delegation from 2012 to 2018, the Bulgarian delegation in 2011 and Germany in 2017. This year, in addition to our delegation, we will also will be responsible for the performance of Austria and Cyprus.

In the following video you can check the exact moment in which the moon appears on the stage of the Ariana Grande concert from minute 02.01.26. The controversy is served.





