Is it better to exercise in the morning or in the afternoon?

“It was quite surprising” to see how the timing of exercise affected the levels and activities of so many molecules in the animals’ bodies, said Juleen Zierath, professor of integrative clinical physiology at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, and executive director of the Center for the Novo Nordisk Foundation for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen, who oversaw the new study.

Overall, the differences in molecular profiles between early (ie, early for the mice) and late exercisers tended to point to a greater reliance on fat than blood sugar for fueling for early exercise. The opposite occurred when the mice jogged at the end of the day. If these patterns held up in people, they would suggest that morning exercise contributes more to fat loss, while later workouts might be better for blood sugar control.

But mice are not people, and we don’t yet know if those molecular patterns hold true for us. The study researchers are working on a similar experiment with people, Zierath said.

This study is also limited in scope, as it examines a single session of moderate aerobic exercise in male mice. It doesn’t show how other types of morning or evening exercise affect the inner workings of mice or people. It also doesn’t tell us whether what we eat or what time of day we eat, and whether chronotypes—whether we tend to be morning or evening people—influence these effects, or whether being female matters.

But even with its limitations, “this is a very important study,” says Lisa Chow, a professor of medicine and endocrinology at the University of Minnesota, who was not involved in this research. She underlines the power of exercise at any time of day.

It also suggests that as other studies build on the results of this one, we may be better able to time our workouts to meet specific health goals. Follow-up studies will probably tell us, for example, whether an evening bike ride or run can prevent diabetes more effectively than a brisk morning walk or swim.

But for now, Chow said, “the best time for people to exercise would be whenever they have the opportunity to do so.”